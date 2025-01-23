'When Sushant Singh Rajput is tortured...': Nitesh Rane attacks NCP (SP) over Saif Ali Khan incident

Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane on Wednesday accused the opposition leaders, especially that of Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), of speaking up only when "a Khan is in trouble". His comments came almost a day after Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

On January 16, the Bollywood actor was attacked at his Bandra residence by an intruder.

While speaking at an event, Rane raked up the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput that shook the entire country. He said that no one spoke for Rajput but now everyone is talking about Saif Ali Khan's case.

"Whenever any Khan like Shahrukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan gets hurt, everyone starts talking about it. When a Hindu actor like Sushant Singh Rajput is tortured, no one comes forward to say anything," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Rane particularly targeted Baramati Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule and senior NCP (SP) leader Jitendra Awhad.

"That Mumbra's Jeetuddin (Jitendra Awhad) and Baramati's Tai (Supriya Sule) did not come forward to say anything. They are only worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son and Nawab Malik. Have you ever seen them worrying about any Hindu artist... You guys should pay attention to all these things."

Rane also had his doubts on whether the stabbing incident involving Saif was genuine or if the actor was "just acting". He also claimed that maybe they came to take him.

"Maybe he came to take him (Saif) away. It is good, garbage should be taken away. I saw when he came out of the hospital, I doubted whether he had been stabbed or he was acting."

He further said that earlier, Bangladeshis used to stay at the Mumbai port but have now started entering houses as well. Saif Ali Khan's attacker was identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, who was arrested from Thane.

Shehzad entered India illegally through West Bengal around 7 months back, as per an India Today report. According to Shehzad's original birth certificate, he is a resident of Bangladesh's Jhalokathi district. He was charged under several sections of the Foreigners Act and the Passport Act.