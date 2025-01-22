'For people doubting if Saif Ali Khan...': Cardiologist explains why actor's recovery isn’t shocking

Actor Saif Ali Khan’s return home following surgery, walking confidently and smiling at well-wishers, has sparked a heated debate online.

While some celebrated his resilience, some skeptics, including doctors, questioned the plausibility of his swift recovery. A Bengaluru-based cardiologist, Dr. Deepak Krishnamurthy, stepped in to clear the air, offering a professional perspective on the actor’s remarkable comeback.

“For people doubting if Saif Ali Khan really had spine surgery (funnily, even some doctors!), let me remind you that recovery timelines can surprise you,” wrote Krishnamurthy on X.

The doctor shared a video of his mother from 2022, who at the age of 78 was walking with a fractured foot in a cast and after spine surgery. "A younger, fitter person like Saif can recover even faster.”

The stab injuries, according to experts, avoided his spinal cord and nerves, leaving his leg strength unaffected. Expert surgeons performed a precise procedure with no post-surgical complications. Saif’s regular workout regimen played a significant role, as physical fitness accelerates recovery from surgeries or injuries.

Dr. Krishnamurthy also dismissed the disbelief surrounding Saif’s recovery as ignorance. “Nowadays, patients walk and climb stairs just three or four days after cardiac bypass surgeries. It’s time to educate ourselves before proudly displaying ignorance on social media,” he said.

Modern surgical advancements and fitness regimes have revolutionized recovery processes. Comparing Saif’s case to his mother’s more complex surgery—a spinal fracture repair—Dr. Krishnamurthy pointed out that she was discharged within 24 hours and resumed walking almost immediately.

“What Saif underwent was a cerebrospinal fluid leak repair, far less severe. Recovery at his age and fitness level is expected to be quicker,” he noted.

“For those questioning Saif’s recovery, especially doctors, all I can say is, get better exposure. Talk to experts, read up, and learn,” he wrote.

