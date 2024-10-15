Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 date announced: Check full schedule, polling date, nomination, voting time, result counting details

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the 2024 Jharkhand Legislative Assembly elections on Monday, October 15. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar revealed that voting for the 81 assembly seats will take place in two phases—on November 13 and November 20.

Jharkhand has 24 districts, with 44 general seats out of a total of 81 assembly constituencies. Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar shared that the state has 2.6 crore registered voters, including 1.31 crore men and 1.29 crore women. Among the voters, 11.84 lakh are first-time voters aged 18-19, and there are 66.84 lakh young voters aged 20-29. Additionally, there are 3.67 lakh Persons with Disabilities (PwD) voters and 1,706 voters over the age of 100. The state will have 29,562 polling stations, with 5,042 located in urban areas and 24,520 in rural regions.

The results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections will be announced on November 23. Out of the 81 seats in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, a party or coalition needs to win at least 41 seats to secure a majority.

The Jharkhand State Assembly's term will end on January 5, 2025, with elections set for 81 constituencies, including 44 General, 9 SC, and 28 ST seats.

In the last assembly elections in 2019, voting took place in five phases from November 30 to December 20, with the results declared on December 21. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) secured 30 seats, the Congress 16, and the BJP won 25. The AJSU Party gained two seats, while Babulal Marandi's JVM(P) won three. Two months after the election, in February 2020, Marandi merged his JVM party with the BJP.