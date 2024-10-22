Jharkhand Assembly Election: Congress' first list of candidates out; Ex-IPS Ajoy Kumar, Rameshwar Oraon make the cut

The Congress party on Monday released its first list featuring 21 candidates for the Jharkhand assembly polls. Top Congress leadership, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with several senior leaders, deliberated on the candidates' names at a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee.

State Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon and former IPS officer Ajoy Kumar are among the 21 candidates named by the grand old party.

Rameshwar Oraon has been fielded from the Lohardaga seat reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Oraon, a former police officer, is a former Jharkhand Congress chief.

Ajoy Kumar will contest the election from Jamshedpur East. Ajoy Kumar has been a Lok Sabha MP from Jamshedpur and is the Congress in-charge for Tripura, Odisha and Nagaland.

Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta has been fielded from Jamshedpur West. Jai Prakash Patel, who left the BJP and joined Congress in March this year, has been fielded from the Mandu assembly constituency.

Shilpi Neha Tirkey has been from the Mandar assembly constituency reserved for Scheduled Tribes. Shilpi Neha Tirkey is the daughter of Bandhu Tirkey, chairman of the Congress' manifesto committee for the Jharkhand assembly elections.

Source: X/@INCIndia

In Jharkhand, the Congress is in an alliance with the Chief Minister Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and both the parties share power in the state.

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its first list of 66 candidates for the Jharkhand polls. Former CM and state president Babulal Marandi will contest from the Dhanwar seat whereas Champai Soren has been fielded from Saraikella.

Other notable candidates on the list are Sita Soren from Jamtara, Geeta Koda from Jagannathpur, Narayan Das from Deoghar, Manoj Yadav from Barhi, Dr. Neera Yadav from Koderma, Pradeep Prasad from Hazaribagh, and Ragini Singh from Jharia.

The saffron party is contesting 68 out of the total 81 assembly seats in the state whereas AJSU will contest 10, JDU in 2, and LJP-RV has 1 seat. Polls in the tribal state will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20. The results will be declared on November 23.