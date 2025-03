Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: Full list of winners and constituencies

As of November 23, 2024, the JMM-led INDIA bloc is leading in 46 out of 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand, while the BJP-led NDA is ahead in 29 seats, according to trends from the Election Commission.

The counting of votes for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly started on Saturday. Chief Minister Hemant Soren is currently leading in the Barhait constituency by 2,812 votes against BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom.

Political leaders and parties eagerly await the results, which will determine whether the BJP-led NDA or the JMM-led alliance will govern Jharkhand. Counting centres have been established in all 24 district headquarters of the state.