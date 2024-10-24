Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024: JMM’s candidate lineup highlights dynastic politics and strategic defections ahead of crucial polls

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren, has released three lists of candidates for the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, fielding 41 contenders. The party's lineup includes 26 sitting MLAs, several fresh faces, and at least six defectors from rival parties, including three from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally, the All Jharkhand Students’ Union Party (AJSUP).

Under the seat-sharing arrangement for the 81-member Assembly, the JMM is contesting 41 seats, while its allies in the INDIA bloc, Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and CPI(ML) Liberation, are contesting 30, six, and four seats, respectively.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren is once again vying for the Barhait constituency, where he secured a decisive win in the 2019 elections, defeating BJP candidate Simon Malto by over 25,000 votes. His wife, Kalpana Soren, has been renominated for the Gandey seat, following her commanding victory in a recent bypoll. Meanwhile, Hemant's brother, Basant Soren, will contest the Dumka constituency, where he faces BJP’s Sunil Soren.

Among the high-profile battles is the Ranchi seat, where JMM's Rajya Sabha MP Mahua Maji is challenging BJP veteran CP Singh. Maji narrowly lost to Singh in 2019, and the JMM is counting on anti-incumbency sentiments to sway the electorate this time.

Several defectors have also found a place on the JMM’s ticket list. Umakant Rajak, who switched allegiance from AJSUP, is taking on Leader of the Opposition Amar Bauri in Chandankyari, while M.T. Raja, another defector from AJSUP, will contest from Rajmahal. Additionally, party spokesman Hemlal Murmu has replaced sitting MLA Dinesh William Marandi in Littipara, a move that has sparked discontent within party ranks. Marandi has hinted at contesting as an independent after being denied a ticket.

The JMM has also fielded the sons of senior leaders Jobha Manjhi and Nali Soren—both of whom were elected to the Lok Sabha—from their respective Assembly seats, Manoharpur and Shikaripara.

The BJP's poll strategist and Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, took a swipe at the JMM’s candidate list, describing it as reflective of "dynastic politics," given the prominence of family members of top leaders.

In Dhanwar, JMM has nominated Nizamuddin Ansari, despite CPI(ML) Liberation fielding its own candidate, Raj Kumar Yadav. The seat is currently held by state BJP chief and former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, who is contesting again. The INDIA bloc has faced challenges over seat-sharing arrangements, with both CPI(ML) Liberation and RJD expressing dissatisfaction before eventually agreeing to the final deal.

Other notable contests include the Silli constituency, where JMM's Amit Mahato is up against AJSUP’s Sudesh Mahato, and Barkatta, where JMM’s Janki Prasad Yadav, a defector from the BJP, is challenging Amit Kumar Yadav of the BJP.

In its final list, JMM named five candidates, including Snehlata Kandulna, who will face BJP veteran Neelkanth Singh Munda in Khunti, and former MLA Yogendra Prasad Mahato, who is seeking to reclaim the Gomia seat despite his disqualification after a 2018 conviction.

The Jharkhand Assembly elections are scheduled in two phases, on November 13 and 20, with the results to be declared on November 23.

