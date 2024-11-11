Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 1 voting: How to get your digital electoral photo ID card

The Jharkhand Legislative Assembly elections, covering 81 seats, will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20. The results will be announced on November 23.

For those wishing to get your digital electoral photo ID card ahead of the elections, the process is simple and can be completed through the Voter Portal. Here are the steps:

Step 1: Visit the official Voter Services Portal.

Step 2: Click on 'Login', enter your mobile number, password, and captcha, then click 'Request OTP'.

Step 3: Enter the OTP received on your phone and click 'Verify & Login'.

Step 4: Click on the 'E-EPIC Download' tab.

Step 5: Choose 'EPIC No' or 'Form Reference No.'.

Step 6: Enter your EPIC or Form Reference Number, select your state, and click 'Search'.

Step 7: Your Voter ID details will appear on the screen. Click the 'Send OTP' button. If your mobile number isn't updated, this option won't be available.

Step 8: Enter the OTP and click 'Verify'.

Step 9: Click the 'Download e-EPIC' button to save your Voter ID card.