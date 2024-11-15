Jharkhand Assembly Polls 2024: Aircraft carrying PM Narendra Modi to Delhi faces technical snag at Deoghar airport

The aircraft carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Jharkhand experienced a technical snag due to which the aircraft has to remain at Deoghar airport causing some delay in his return to Delhi.

It is not yet closed what caused the technical snag in the aircraft carrying the Prime Minister. The incident was reported after PM Modi concluded his rally in the poll-bound state and arrived at the airport to return to Delhi. As part of the safety measure, the aircraft was grounded while technical teams worked to identify and resolve the issue.

The Prime Minister on November 15 addressed two rallies in Jharkhand as part of celebrations marking Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, an occasion honouring tribal hero Birsa Munda. The events came just days ahead of the second phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections on November 20.

In his rallies, the PM Modi hit out at the Congress. Reiterating his 'shehzada' (prince) jibe, Modi accused Rahul Gandhi of conspiring to scrap reservations for people belonging to SC, ST and OBC communities to "weaken" them.

He also claimed that the ruling JMM, which is in an alliance with Congress was helping "infiltrators" become permanent residents in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, amid high-decibel campaigning for the assembly elections, PM Modi on November 15 reached Bihar’s Jamui to mark tribal icon Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary.

Modi, who unveiled projects worth Rs 6,640 crore in Jamui, said the tribal community faced neglect at the hands of previous governments and their part in the freedom struggle was erased. He said only the BJP-led central government has worked for the tribals by establishing a welfare department and increasing its budget allocation. He added that it was his government that gave India its first tribal President in Droupadi Murmu.