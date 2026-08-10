Jharkhand job exam row: Protestors reach Assembly after police action, Rahul Gandhi slams use of force

Police deployed heavy barricading and used force to disperse the crowds gathered near the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium and along the march route to the Assembly. The sudden action sparked intense criticism, drawing sharp reactions from national political leaders as the issue threatened to overshadow the ongoing Assembly session.

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, strongly condemned the crackdown on the youth, emphasising that violence and severe police measures have no place in a democratic setup.

"Every government must listen to what students are saying and take action to change the education system," Gandhi asserted. He added that the state administration must engage in meaningful dialogue with youth rather than suppressing their grievances.

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Despite being part of the ruling coalition in Jharkhand alongside the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress party reiterated its support for the student community, stating that it stands with the youngsters agitating in Ranchi and will continue to push for an uncompromised, fair recruitment process.

Meanwhile, student representatives declared that their hunger strike would continue until concrete steps are announced by the state government to address the systemic flaws in recruitment exams and guarantee fair opportunities for job aspirants.