Not meeting flash point: Centre rules out ethanol blending with diesel

"It was observed that ethanol blended diesel was not meeting diesel flash point as its flash point lowered drastically due to the presence of ethanol," Gopi said.

A lower flash point means the fuel can catch fire more easily during storage, transportation and handling, increasing fire and safety risks.

The government has therefore ruled out ethanol blending with diesel.

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NO DECISION ON HIGHER PETROL BLENDING

Gopi, while responding to a separate question, also said there is no decision yet to increase ethanol blending in petrol beyond 20%.

"So far, no decision has been taken by the Government for increasing ethanol blending with petrol beyond 20%. Any future decision regarding higher ethanol blends will be taken only after detailed scientific and technical studies and consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including automobile manufacturers, Oil Marketing Companies and research institutions," he said.

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He said the Ethanol Blended Petrol programme has been implemented through a phased process involving NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, OMCs, the Automotive Research Association of India, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers, the Indian Institute of Petroleum and other technical institutions.

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E20 DEEMED SAFE

The government said laboratory studies and field trials by ARAI, SIAM, Indian Oil Corporation, IIP and automobile manufacturers have tested E20 across parameters, including engine durability, drivability, startability, corrosion resistance, material compatibility, emissions and fuel efficiency.

These studies have found E20 safe for use under prescribed standards, the minister said, adding that legacy vehicles have not shown any significant variation in performance or abnormal wear and tear due to E20.

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According to the minister, E15+ petrol has been in widespread use for more than three-and-a-half years, while E19-E20 fuel has been in use for more than two-and-a-half years.

More than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars have been operating on these blends, he said, with no verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol blending.