'Jihadi who invited Afghans to invade India': Mohandas Pai schools a troll who says Tipu Sultan fought against invaders

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai on Sunday targeted Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah by citing that Tipu Sultan massacred more than 700 Mandyam Iyengar families in Melukote. Pai claimed that the Chief Minister should show respect for the Kannadigas who suffered under Tipu Sultan’s rule, instead of praising the ruler who he refers to as a "butcher."

In his post on X, Pai wrote, “The tragedy of Melukote. They suffered the worst killing by Tipu Sultan. Our CM @siddaramaiah should respect and sympathize with Kannadigas who were butchered by Tipu, not praise their killer. It is very wrong to support such killers for politics.”

The tragedy of Melkote. They suffered the worst killing by Tipu sultan. Our ⁦@CMofKarnataka⁩ ⁦⁦@siddaramaiah⁩ should respect and sympathize with kannadigas who were butchered by Tipu, not praise their killer. Very wrong to support such killers for politics.

This statement prompted a wave of responses on the platform X (formerly Twitter). One user, opposing Pai’s views, referred to him as a "Sanghii," a term often used to describe members or supporters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Hindu nationalist organization. The user wrote, “The tragedy of Sanghiis. They suffer from the worst kind of fact phobia. No one should respect or sympathize with these bigots who are blinded by Islamophobia. Our hero Tipu Sultan fought against foreign invaders. Sanghii hero wrote mercy petitions and took pensions from them. No wonder you hate him.”

In response to the comment, Pai reiterated his views on Tipu Sultan’s alliances and actions. He asserted that the historical narrative surrounding Tipu Sultan is often misrepresented. Pai argued, “Foreign invaders? Big rubbish and lies. Tipu tied up with the French—foreign invaders too. He fought for his kingdom. For himself—a big jihadi who invited the Afghans to invade India. Read your history; do not get blinded by fake narratives.” He further claimed that Tipu Sultan was responsible for the deaths of many communities, including the Kodavas and the Nairs, and he criticized the ruler for using his own sons as hostages to protect himself.

Foreign invaders? Big rubbish and lies. Tipu tied up with the French- foreign invaders too. He fought for his kingdom. For himself- a big jihadi who invited the afghans to invade India. Read your history, not get blinded by fake narratives. He killed the Kodavas, killed the…

Pai further urged people to consider the suffering of the Mandyam Iyengars, a community he claims was brutally treated during Tipu’s reign. He called the lack of sympathy for these victims “a big shame,” highlighting the need for historical recognition and respect for those who suffered.