JioStar scraps Bangladesh IPL broadcast deal, flags compliance issues in partner pact: Report

India’s largest media and telecom conglomerate JioStar has terminated its broadcast agreement for the Indian Premier League in Bangladesh, underscoring rising tensions around cross-border media rights in the region.

JioStar has pulled the plug on its Bangladesh broadcast deal for IPL matches, according to a letter cited by Reuters, marking a significant disruption ahead of the ongoing season.

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The decision comes amid a dispute with its local partner over contractual obligations, with the Indian company flagging concerns around compliance and payments. The termination effectively halts official IPL telecasts in Bangladesh through the existing arrangement, the report added.

The IPL remains one of the most lucrative and widely followed cricket leagues globally, and media rights — both domestic and international — form a critical revenue stream. Any disruption in overseas markets, particularly cricket-following regions like Bangladesh, is likely to have commercial implications.

JioStar, the joint venture between Reliance Industries and Disney’s India business, has been aggressively consolidating its sports broadcasting footprint after securing key digital and television rights for IPL in India.

While JioStar has not publicly detailed the full scope of the disagreement, the development raises uncertainty over how IPL content will reach Bangladeshi audiences in the near term, especially with matches already underway.

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Bangladesh had briefly moved to halt IPL broadcasts earlier, reflecting regulatory and commercial tensions around foreign sports content. The restriction, however, was short-lived, with authorities later allowing telecasts to resume, effectively reversing the decision.