J&K Assembly elections 2024: Banned Jamaat-e-Islami fields three Independents in Kashmir

Banned outfit Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) has fielded three of its former members as Independent candidates for the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, News18 reported on Tuesday. The candidates have been fielded for the first phase polling to be held on September 18. Talaat Majeed, an Independent Jamaat-e-Islami candidate, filed his nomination papers on Tuesday for the Pulwama constituency.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir was banned by the Centre for five years in February 2019 for "unlawful association" and for activities "prejudicial to internal security and public order". In February this year, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the ban for another five years.

In a statement, the MHA said that the Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu Kashmir was "continuing to be involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fueling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India". Many criminal cases have been registered against the Jamaat-e-Islami and its members under various sections of law including the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

However, Farooq Abdullah's NC and Mehbooba Mufti's PDP - Kashmir's two regional parties - have urged the Centre to remove the ban. This Sunday, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) said the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami should be revoked. "I want the Government of India to revoke ban on the JeI," Mufti said.

The National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had also said the Centre should revoke the ban on Jamaat-e-Islami to enable the outfit to participate in the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir will vote in three phases - September 28, 25, and October 1. Results will be declared on October 4.