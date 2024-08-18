J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Former minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali joins BJP

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister and PDP leader Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali joined the BJP at the party office in Jammu on Sunday. After joining the party, Ali said that the policies and schemes of the BJP have reached even the last person in the queue. "These things compelled me to join the BJP. Every person received the 'sehat card' which the people of my area refer to as the 'Modi card'.

#WATCH | Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali joins BJP at the party office in Jammu pic.twitter.com/iaL8fLEAaY — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2024

The former PDP leader also said that peace has been restored in J&K, stone pelting has ended, the common man feels more secure, and the tourism industry has grown. He slammed the National Conference, suggesting that the Abdullah family has not done anything for J&K. "What has he (Omar Abdullah) done for J&K? They have been giving only slogans after ruling for 70 years."

"BJP's policies attracted me and we are going to form the government comfortably. I think BJP is the only option people have which can give them justice," ALi said.

Ali was associated with PDP from 2003 to 2020. He also served as Cabinet Minister from 2015 to 2018. He resigned from the PDP and became one of the founding members of the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party. He served as Vice President of the Apni Party.

