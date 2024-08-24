scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
India
J&K Assembly Elections 2024: PDP releases party manifesto, promises '200 free units of electricity, peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue'

Feedback

J&K Assembly Elections 2024: PDP releases party manifesto, promises '200 free units of electricity, peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue'

During the manifesto release, Mehbooba Mufti said that the PDP is not focused on winning seats. Instead, the party will fully support the Congress-NC alliance if they agree to the PDP's agenda, which includes resolving the Kashmir issue.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) unveiled its election manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Saturday. Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti stated that she would back the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance if they agreed to the PDP's manifesto.

While releasing the PDP manifesto, Mehbooba Mufti stated that the election issue isn't about restoring Article 370 or any other specific matter. She emphasized that it's a political issue requiring a political solution. "It is a political issue which needs a political solution," Mufti said.

During the manifesto release, Mehbooba Mufti said that the PDP is not focused on winning seats. Instead, the party will fully support the Congress-NC alliance if they agree to the PDP's agenda, which includes resolving the Kashmir issue. She added that power and seats are not important for the PDP, but they will support the alliance if their agenda is accepted.

In response to a question, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister stated that there will be no alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the elections.

"We had forged an alliance with the BJP to safeguard the identity of Jammu and Kashmir but when the decision has already been taken, the alliance with BJP based on agenda is not possible now," she added.

The PDP manifesto pledges to reopen traditional routes across the Line of Control (LoC), the international border, and the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It also promises 200 free units of electricity and commits to pursuing a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue through dialogue if the party comes to power.

The PDP-BJP coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti lost power in June 2018 when the BJP withdrew its support. After that, the region was placed under Governor's Rule.

Later, the then-Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state legislative Assembly. On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was revoked, leading to the division of Jammu and Kashmir into the two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. The upcoming Assembly elections will bring back an elected government, marking the first such election in 10 years.

 

Published on: Aug 24, 2024, 6:43 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement