J&K Assembly Elections 2024: PDP releases party manifesto, promises '200 free units of electricity, peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue'

In response to a question, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister stated that there will be no alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the elections.
"We had forged an alliance with the BJP to safeguard the identity of Jammu and Kashmir but when the decision has already been taken, the alliance with BJP based on agenda is not possible now," she added.
The PDP manifesto pledges to reopen traditional routes across the Line of Control (LoC), the international border, and the Line of Actual Control (LAC). It also promises 200 free units of electricity and commits to pursuing a peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue through dialogue if the party comes to power.
The PDP-BJP coalition government led by Mehbooba Mufti lost power in June 2018 when the BJP withdrew its support. After that, the region was placed under Governor's Rule.
Later, the then-Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the state legislative Assembly. On August 5, 2019, Article 370 was revoked, leading to the division of Jammu and Kashmir into the two Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh. The upcoming Assembly elections will bring back an elected government, marking the first such election in 10 years.