J&K Assembly Elections 2024: PDP releases party manifesto, promises '200 free units of electricity, peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue'

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) unveiled its election manifesto for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Saturday. Party president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti stated that she would back the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance if they agreed to the PDP's manifesto.

While releasing the PDP manifesto, Mehbooba Mufti stated that the election issue isn't about restoring Article 370 or any other specific matter. She emphasized that it's a political issue requiring a political solution. "It is a political issue which needs a political solution," Mufti said.

During the manifesto release, Mehbooba Mufti said that the PDP is not focused on winning seats. Instead, the party will fully support the Congress-NC alliance if they agree to the PDP's agenda, which includes resolving the Kashmir issue. She added that power and seats are not important for the PDP, but they will support the alliance if their agenda is accepted.