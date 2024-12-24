'Joke of the year': The Economist faces backlash for naming Bangladesh as 'Country of the Year'

The Economist’s decision to name Bangladesh as its "Country of the Year" has ignited a storm of criticism, with many labeling it a gross misjudgment. The accolade, awarded for “toppling a despot” and “taking strides towards a more liberal government,” has been met with disbelief, especially in light of the country's descent into chaos, economic turmoil, and escalating communal violence against minorities especially Hindus since Sheikh Hasina's fall.

"The winner is not the richest, happiest or most virtuous place, but the one that has improved the most in the previous 12 months,” The Economist explained, a justification that many have dismissed as detached from the reality on the ground.

Critics have highlighted the irony of celebrating Bangladesh's so-called improvement while the nation faces anarchy, economic collapse, and targeted attacks on Hindus. Faran Jeffery, deputy director at ITCT, a Hague-based think-tank, minced no words, and wrote on X: “The West knows how to crack the best jokes.”

Bangladesh is The Economist's country of the year for 2024. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣



The West knows how to crack the best jokes. https://t.co/r08WP9j10x — FJ (@Natsecjeff) December 23, 2024

US-based author Sankrant Sanu questioned the publication's metrics for improvement. “Improved in the establishment of Islamists or in increased persecution of minorities? Or is it because Yunus is a deep-state puppet installed in an undemocratic coup? But you like that. And specifically what 'improvement' has taken place?" he asked pointedly.

Aravind, another social media user, described the recognition as “the biggest joke of the year.” He added: “A nation that overthrew a democratically elected government, went into anarchy, ran a pogrom on minorities, and destroyed its economy is the ‘Most improved nation of the year’ by The Economist.”

"Now, the GoI, should use this report and other previous reports that The Economist has done as a hit job on India, including, those done during INC regime (very important), to ensure every Indian is reached vernacularly to destroy any remaining credibility of these western propaganda publications, and those in India who use them," he added.

This is the biggest joke of the year. A nation that overthrew a democratically elected government, went into anarchy, ran a pogrom on minorities, and destroyed its economy is the "Most improved nation of the year" by The Economist.



Now, the GoI, should use this report and other… https://t.co/JGMofqVnJ2 — Aravind (@aravind) December 24, 2024

Others, including Bengaluru-based venture capitalist P Karteek, questioned the move: "What exactly is The Economist celebrating? Throwing a democratically elected government (who they named conveniently as a tyrant) or bringing in its stead a puppet of Islamic extremists unleashing hell on the minorities? Bankrupt of any journalistic values. Shame!”

Uzay Bulut, a journalist and PhD scholar, said that Bangladesh is gradually turning into a Sharia state and a global center of Islamic terrorism. She accused the US of enabling Bangladesh's descent. "The US administration’s dangerous ‘regime change’ operation in Bangladesh has thus benefited Islamists in the short term and will undermine security in both South Asia and the West in the long term,” she said.

Bangladesh is gradually turning into a sharia state and a global center of Islamic terrorism. https://t.co/Db5bdtki6l

The Biden administration’s orchestrated attempt to remove Hasina as Prime Minister of Bangladesh and install Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has exposed deep flaws… — Uzay Bulut (@bulutuzay_) December 24, 2024

Banker-turned-author Amish Tripathi offered a scathing reminder of The Economist's track record, pointing out the grim fates of previous "Country of the Year" winners. “In India, we have a term called 'panauti’,” he said, referring to a Hindi word meaning bad omen. Listing prior recipients, he wrote: “Please track what happened to those countries after they were recognised by The Economist as Country of the Year. 2014 Tunisia, 2015 Myanmar, 2018 Armenia, and 2022 Ukraine…”