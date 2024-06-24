scorecardresearch
Business Today
JP Nadda named Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha

JP Nadda will replace Piyush Goyal as the Leader of the House. Goyal has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Mumbai.

JP Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha JP Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha

BJP's National President and Union Health Minister JP Nadda has been appointed as the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha. Nadda also holds the Chemicals and Fertilizers portfolio in the Cabinet. He will replace Piyush Goyal as the Leader of the House. Goyal has been elected to the Lok Sabha from Mumbai.

Nadda's term as BJP's National President ends this month, but he may continue until the four state elections later this year are completed and a new president is elected. In the meantime, a Working President might be appointed to help him with daily duties.

Party rules state that a National President is elected only after organisational elections are completed in 50 percent of all states, a process expected to take about six months. Therefore, the new president may be elected in December or January.

Published on: Jun 24, 2024, 4:57 PM IST
