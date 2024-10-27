'Judges are not gallivanting during vacations': CJI Chandrachud on workload in judiciary

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud on Saturday responded to criticism about judicial "vacations," asserting that judges remain fully committed to their responsibilities even during breaks. Speaking at an event in Mumbai, Chandrachud emphasised that judicial work is demanding and requires significant mental effort, adding that judges often work through weekends.

"Judges are not gallivanting or goofing off during vacations," the Chief Justice said. "They are deeply committed to their work, even on weekends, attending functions, visiting High Courts, or engaging in legal aid work." Citing his own experience, he mentioned that he often tries to return home by Saturday to manage his workload.

Chandrachud also pointed out that as judges move higher in the judicial hierarchy, their workload increases in both volume and complexity. He highlighted that judges rarely get time to reflect on or read about the law outside their case-related work.

"The orders they pass will define the country for decades, but do we give our judges sufficient time to think or read about the law, or do you just want them to be merely a mechanical machine in the disposal of cases?" he asked.

During the event, the Chief Justice discussed the much-debated collegium system for appointing judges to the Supreme Court and High Courts. He acknowledged that while institutional improvements are always possible, the collegium process remains vital and reflects a consultative dialogue between the judiciary and different levels of government.

"The responsibility [of appointments] lies with both the Centre, states, and the judiciary," he explained, highlighting the collaborative federal nature of the system. He also emphasized that objections to candidates are handled with "great maturity" within the judiciary and between governments. "We must appreciate that these institutions, standing for over 75 years, reflect the resilience of our democratic governance, with the judiciary as a core component," Chandrachud said.

Earlier this year, Sanjeev Sanyal, a noted economist and member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council, criticised the judiciary over its long vacation schedules. He argued that judges in India enjoy long summer vacations while working relatively fewer hours. He this as an area where reforms were needed, pointing out that such breaks contribute to case backlogs and delays, which strain the judicial system.