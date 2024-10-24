Justice Sanjiv Khanna is next Chief Justice of India, to succeed justice DY Chandrachud

The Centre on Thursday notified the appointment of Justice Sanjeev Khanna as the next Chief Justice of India, effective from November 11. He will succeed current Chief Justice DY Chanderchud, who retires next month.

Justice Khanna was born on May 14, 1960, and holds a law degree from Delhi University. He began practicing law in Delhi's district courts before shifting to the High Court, focusing on constitutional, commercial, tax, and environmental cases. He was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2019.

Khanna's notable judicial contributions include decisions on electoral reforms, including striking down the constitutional validity of the electoral bonds scheme. He is also known for being the nephew of Justice HR Khanna, the iconic judge who stood up against the government during the Emergency in 1976.

Justice DY Chandrachud, whom Khanna will replace, became CJI in 2022. Known for his progressive judgments, Chandrachud has been instrumental in landmark cases related to privacy, LGBTQ+ rights, and personal liberty. His career saw critical moments such as his work on decriminalising Section 377. He was also part of the bench that delivered the Ayodhya verdict, paving the way for the construction of Ram Temple.