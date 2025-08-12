Justice Yashwant Varma impeachment: Lok Sabha forms 3-member panel to probe charges

The Lok Sabha has announced the formation of a three-member panel to investigate allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma. Speaker Om Birla accepted a motion signed by 146 Members of Parliament (MPs) seeking the impeachment of the judge after a significant amount of cash was discovered at his residence. This discovery has prompted serious allegations against Justice Varma.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The panel to probe these charges comprises Justice Aravind Kumar from the Supreme Court, Justice Maninder Mohan, the Chief Justice of the Madras High Court, and senior advocate BV Acharaya. These members have been tasked with assessing the evidence and reaching a conclusion on the allegations. Speaker Om Birla stated, "The committee will submit its report as early as possible. The proposal will remain pending till the receipt of the report."

The formation of the panel follows the findings of an in-house inquiry, which determined that Justice Varma and his family had "active control" over the area where the cash was found. Despite challenging these findings in the Supreme Court, the judge's plea was rejected, with the court asserting that there was no violation of his fundamental rights.

Advertisement

The impeachment procedure, as outlined under Article 124(4) of the Indian Constitution, involves the committee submitting its report to the Speaker, who will then present it to the House. The panel has the authority to call for evidence and conduct cross-examinations. If the judge is found guilty, the report will be adopted by the House where it was first introduced, followed by a vote. A two-thirds majority of those "present and voting" in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is required for the impeachment to proceed.

The cash, reportedly stacked over 1.5 feet high, was discovered at Justice Varma's residence in Delhi during a fire in March. Following the incident, the Supreme Court transferred him from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court and withdrew his judicial duties. An in-house panel found "sufficient substance" in the allegations after interviewing 55 witnesses.

Advertisement

Both the ruling coalition and the opposition parties seem to be in agreement regarding Justice Varma's impeachment, suggesting that the process may proceed smoothly.

Speaker Om Birla, in addressing the Lok Sabha, highlighted the seriousness of the charges against Justice Varma. "The committee will submit its report as early as possible. The proposal (for removal of Justice Varma) will remain pending till the receipt of the report of the inquiry committee," he reiterated. The inquiry is set to move forward swiftly to ensure a resolution.