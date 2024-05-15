Jyotiraditya Scindia's mother, 'Rajmata' Madhavi Raje Scindia passes away

Madhavi Raje Scindia, Union Civil Aviation Minister's mother and erstwhile Rajmata of the Gwalior Royal Family, on Wednesday passed away. Scindia passed away at 09:28 am and had been on ventilator for the last few days. She was undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi for the last two months and suffered from pneumonia and sepsis, as per Jyotiraditya Scindia's office.

Her last rites will be held in Gwalior. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary paid their tributes to the departed soul.

"The news of the demise of Madhavi Raje Scindia ji, mother of Union Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia ji is extremely sad. My heartfelt tribute to her. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to Shri Jyotiraditya ji and his family. Om Shanti," Gadkari said on X (formerly Twitter).

"Very sad! It is deeply saddening to hear about the demise of the mother of Honorable Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia, Minister of Civil Aviation in the Central Government. May God grant peace to the departed soul. My condolences are with the Honorable Aviation Minister and his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" Choudhary said in a post.

Madhavi Raje Scindia was married to Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia II. Madhavrao Scindia II was a Congress veteran and former Union Civil Aviation Minister. On September 30, 2001, Scindia died in a plane crash near Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri.

Madhavi Raje Scindia was the daughter of the Army General of Madhesh Province in Nepal and the great-grand daughter of the Prime Minister of Nepal and Maharaja of Kaski and Lamjung, Juddha Shamsher Jang Bahadur Rana, a descendant of Sardar Ramakrishna Kunwar of Gorkha.

The erstwhile Rajmata of the Gwalior Royal Family was the chairperson of 24 charity trusts that work in the fields of education and medical care. She was also the chief of the board of governors at the Scindias Kanya Vidyalaya for girls. Madhavi Raje Scindia also created the Maharaja Madhavrao Scindia II gallery in the palace museum.