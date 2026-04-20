'K-Pop, K-Dramas popular in India': PM Modi notes Korea craze in India, have you watched yet?

Korean entertainment has taken India by storm, with K-pop bands and K-dramas building massive followings across streaming platforms and social media.

During his meeting with South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on a two-day state visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the growing craze for Korean music and television content among Indian audiences, especially the youth.

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Korean Wave Captivates Indian Viewers

The Korean wave, or Hallyu, has deeply penetrated Indian pop culture. K-dramas such as Crash Landing on You, Vincenzo, Bloodhounds, Squid Game, Descendants of the Sun, and Goblin have amassed strong viewership numbers on major OTT platforms in India.

These shows resonate with their blend of romance, action, thriller elements, fantasy, and high production values, often featuring concise storytelling and emotionally gripping narratives that stand out from traditional TV or Western series.

Other fan-favorites in India include Healer, Reply 1988, Mr. Queen, Lovely Runner, Twinkling Watermelon, and Business Proposal. Many are available dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and other regional languages, making them accessible to diverse audiences. K-pop sensations like BTS, Blackpink, Stray Kids, and NewJeans boast dedicated fan clubs, online communities, massive streaming parties, and viral dance covers on Instagram Reels and YouTube.

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Where to Watch K-Dramas and K-Pop in India

Indian viewers have plenty of options to dive into this content:

Netflix : The go-to platform for blockbusters like Squid Game , Crash Landing on You , Vincenzo , Goblin , and Bloodhounds . Plans start at ₹149/month, with multi-language dubs, offline downloads, and 4K quality.

Amazon Prime Video : Features exclusives such as Mr. Queen , The Glory , and Alchemy of Souls . Subscription at ₹179/month includes dubs and a vast library.

MX Player (Amazon MX Player) : Offers free streaming with ads for dubbed hits like Lovely Runner , Twinkling Watermelon , Descendants of the Sun , and True Beauty . No subscription needed.

JioCinema/Hotstar : Streams select titles like Kingdom and newer releases.

Zee5 : Hosts dubbed K-dramas such as My Love from the Star and Pinocchio , with plans from ₹99/quarter. Advertisement

Viki (Rakuten Viki) : A niche app for subtitles and community translations of ongoing series.

YouTube: Official channels from Netflix Korea, tvN, and KBS offer free episodes, clips, and K-pop MVs.

For K-pop, platforms like Spotify, JioSaavn, YouTube Music, and Wynk host playlists, while official fan channels drive engagement.

Beyond Entertainment: Lifestyle Shifts

The influence extends to daily life. Urban youth embrace Korean skincare routines (think sheet masks and essences from brands like Innisfree and The Face Shop), beauty trends, street fashion, and language learning via Duolingo or cultural centers. Korean food—kimchi, ramen, tteokbokki, Korean fried chicken (KFC, not the fast-food chain), and bibimbap—appears on menus in metros like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. Social media amplifies this with fan edits, reaction videos, and challenges.

Expanding Ties and Key Announcements

Both leaders focused on strategic, economic, and cultural partnerships. They announced the India-Korea Friendship Festival in 2028 to celebrate historical bonds. Plans include a Mumbai Korea Centre as a hub for performances, exhibitions, and entertainment exchanges. Economic wins feature new Mobis plants in India for auto components.

PM Modi Underscores Cultural Connect

Wrapping up delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House, Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted the deepening cultural ties, pointing out how K-pop and K-dramas are "very popular" in India while Indian films enjoy a following in Korea. His remarks reflect this broader trend shaping young Indians' tastes and strengthening bilateral relations across sectors.

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(With inputs from ANI)