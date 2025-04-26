Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025 to start in June, MEA opens online applications

The Ministry of External Affairs announced on Saturday that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025 will be conducted between June and August, with applications now open on the official website kmy.gov.in. According to the MEA, pilgrims will be chosen through a fair, computer-generated, gender-balanced random selection process.

The sacred pilgrimage, of great importance to Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, and adherents of the Bon religion, took place most recently in 2019. However, it was halted in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and faced additional delays caused by regional border disputes. “The pilgrimage has been made possible again through strong coordination and commitment at both state and national levels,” an official statement read.

This year's arrangements include five batches of 50 pilgrims each travelling via Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand and ten batches through Nathu La Pass in Sikkim. The yatra's resumption has been made possible through the combined efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The pilgrimage will commence from Delhi on 30 June, with a total contingent of 250 pilgrims. The first group is scheduled to enter China via Lipulekh Pass on 10 July and the last group will return to India on 22 August. Each group will undertake a 22-day journey, starting and concluding in Delhi. The travel itinerary includes key stopovers at Tanakpur, Dharchula, Gunji, and Nabhidang before crossing into Taklakot in Tibet/China.

Yatra Schedule and Group Details

Upon completing the pilgrimage, the return journey will include stops at Bundi (Pithoragarh district) for one night, Chaukori for one night, Almora for one night, and finally Delhi as the final destination.

Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar, located in Tibet under Chinese administration, hold immense spiritual importance. For Hindus, Mount Kailash is considered the abode of Lord Shiva. Performing the parikrama of the mountain alongside a ritual bath in Lake Manasarovar is believed to cleanse sins and lead the soul to moksha, or liberation. The revival of the yatra is not just a spiritual milestone but also a testament to cultural continuity and diplomatic coordination.

The planning for the yatra included a meeting in New Delhi, jointly organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Uttarakhand government. During this meeting, Kumaon Mandal Vikas Nigam was assigned the responsibility of organising the pilgrimage. This collaboration highlights the significance placed on ensuring a seamless experience for pilgrims embarking on this sacred journey into the majestic Himalayas.