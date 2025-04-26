Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistan violates LoC ceasefire, fires across border in Kashmir, Indian army responds

Four days after the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, Pakistan continued its offensive across the Indian border. Violating the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir, the Pakistani army opened fire across the border area, according to defence sources.

The official further noted that the Indian army has retaliated to the unprovoked firing from them.

"On the night of April 25-26, unprovoked small firing was carried out by multiple Pakistan Army posts all across the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir," the Srinagar-based defence official said.

He said army troops responded to the ceasefire violations appropriately with small arms.

"No casualties have been reported," he added.

Speculative firing took place on 25th April as well, with military sources indicating that Pakistani troops may be testing the readiness of Indian soldiers amidst growing calls in India for decisive action against terrorist hotspots along the LoC.

These ceasefire violations are a response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, where five terrorists shot and killed at least 26 civilians who were vacationing in Baisaran meadow, often referred to as "Mini Switzerland."

In retaliation, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty, with the Water Minister stating that “not a drop” of river water would flow to Pakistan. In a reciprocal move, both countries withdrew their diplomatic staff and cancelled visas, leaving visitors with limited time to return home.

In addition, Pakistan has suspended all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Agreement, and shut the Wagah Border, which previously attracted thousands of tourists and hosted a popular border ceremony.

(With PTI inputs)