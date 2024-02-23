Kamal Nath dismisses BJP switch rumours, hails Rahul Gandhi as 'our leader'

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress veteran, Kamal Nath, dispelled rumours of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday. He encouraged the people of the state and Congress workers to participate in Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, a campaign against injustice and oppression.



Despite recent defections from Nath's stronghold in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district to the BJP, he affirmed his commitment to the Congress. "The people of Madhya Pradesh and Congress workers are excited to welcome Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Our leader Shri Rahul Gandhi has taken to the streets across the country and announced a decisive fight against injustice, oppression and exploitation. I urge the people of Madhya Pradesh and the brave workers of Congress to become the strength and courage of Rahul Gandhi by joining the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in maximum numbers. Together you and I will bring this great campaign against injustice to an end," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).



Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh also confirmed that Nath and his son Nakul Nath would participate in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, began in Manipur on January 14 and will end in Mumbai on March 20.



Speculations about Nath's potential switch to the BJP were attributed to his reported dissatisfaction with the Congress following their defeat in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections, where the BJP won 163 of the 230 assembly seats and the Congress secured only 66.



Kamal Nath refuted speculations about his potential switch to the BJP, attributing these rumors to the BJP and media. Reports had suggested his discontent over not securing a Rajya Sabha seat and alleged opposition from Rahul Gandhi following the party's defeat in the recent assembly polls.