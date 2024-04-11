'Kangana Ranaut is self-made, I respect her,' says TMC's Shatrughan Sinha

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday said he respects Kangana Ranaut because she is self-made. "Whatever she has achieved as of now she has done it on her own," said Sinha, TMC MP from Asansol. Kangana Ranaut has been fielded by the BJP from her home state, Himachal Pradesh. She will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Mandi.

Referring to Ranaut's recent comment where she said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was India's first Prime Minister, Sinha said these statements should not be given much importance as the actor is new to politics. The TMC MP suggested that if Ranaut had energy, understood politics, and loved the country, she would succeed.

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On actor and BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut, TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha says, "...I respect Kangana Ranaut because she is self-made; whatever she has achieved as of now she has done it on her own...She is new to politics..." pic.twitter.com/zjj3xgck9G — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

Sinha said many people ask him why he left the film industry and joined politics. "I tell them, the film has glamour. Glamour has limited power. Politics has power. And in power, there is unlimited glamour. Many people come for unlimited glamour...many famous people came and they did not succeed and left. But this does not mean there is any bar...if a farmer, journalist, and even an HC judge can join politics then why not film stars."

Shatrughan Sinha is contesting from the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

In an interview with India Today, Kangana Ranaut recently said she did not see herself as a politician but stated she had a "natural alignment" with the BJP. She praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was her source of inspiration.

"Serving the people is not everyone's cup of tea. Everyone, including me, has dreams. I was in the film industry for 20 years and had a lavish life. I don't see myself as a neta (politician). I am just a BJP candidate out there to serve the people," she said.

"I have a natural alignment with the BJP. Apart from that, I believe in Bhagvad Geeta's lessons to fight for our rights. I have been a fan of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose too," she added.