Kannada actor Darshan's fan tortured with electric shocks before murder: Report

A new twist has emerged in the high-profile murder case of Renukaswamy, a fan of Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa. According to a report by India Today, the recently released autopsy report indicates that Renukaswamy was subjected to electric shocks before his death.

Darshan and his actor friend Pavithra Gowda are among 17 people arrested in connection with Renukaswamy's murder. The alleged motive behind the crime remains unclear.

The new details emerged with the arrest of Dhanraj, a cable worker from Mandya. According to police sources, Dhanraj confessed to being called to a warehouse in Bengaluru and instructed to use an electrical device, possibly an electrical megger, to shock Renukaswamy. The police have reportedly confiscated this device as evidence.

CCTV footage obtained by authorities shows Renukaswamy being abducted from his autorickshaw on June 8. His body was later discovered near Sumanahalli Bridge in Bengaluru. The post-mortem report, coupled with the CCTV footage and Dhanraj's confession, paints a grim picture of the events leading up to Renukaswamy's death.

On Sunday, authorities seized a car allegedly used in the abduction. The vehicle was discovered parked at a house in Ayyanahalli village, Chitradurga district, according to a PTI report. Ravi, one of the suspects, reportedly abandoned the car there. Several items were confiscated from the vehicle after questioning Ravi’s family.

Darshan, known as the "Challenging Star," along with 12 associates, was initially arrested last Tuesday (June 11). On Saturday, police custody for Darshan, Gowda, and the others was extended as the investigation continues.

The investigation is ongoing, with police likely to focus on Dhanraj's role and potential accomplices involved in the torture.