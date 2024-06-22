Kannada actor Darshan's Police custody ends today: All you need to know about Renuka Swamy Murder case

The police custody of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and three other accused in the Renukaswamy murder case expires today. Thoogudeepa and his long-time partner of 10 years, actor Pavithra Gowda, were arrested by Bengaluru police on June 11 for their alleged involvement in a murder case.

The two were detained in connection with the murder of a man named Renuka Swamy. A Bengaluru Magistrate court has sent them to police custody until June 17, which was then extended by June 22.

Here's the timeline of the murder case:

June 8: Renuka Swamy, a pharmacist and fan of Darshan, allegedly sent vulgar messages to Pavithra Gowda on Instagram. Darshan and Pavithra have been in a relationship for a decade, despite Darshan being married since 2003. When Darshan learned about the messages, he discovered that Renuka lived in Chitradurga. The actor then contacted Raghavendra, who runs his fan club in Chitradurga, and asked him to bring Renuka to Bengaluru.

Renuka Swamy was allegedly taken to a location in RR Nagar, where he was beaten, resulting in his death from multiple injuries. His body was reportedly dumped in a drain near Summanahalli. According to the police, Darshan and Pavithra were present during the assault.

Police sources told PTI, “Darshan beat Renuka with a belt. After he fell unconscious, his accomplices hit him with sticks and threw him against a wall, which proved fatal.”

June 9: A food delivery boy spotted dogs eating a human body. He informed the police, who registered a murder case after discovering injury marks on the body.

June 10: While investigating the murder case, police at Kamakshipalya police station were approached by two men claiming responsibility for killing Renuka Swamy at a shed near RR Nagar due to a financial dispute. Further investigation, including analysis of call records, revealed Darshan and Pavithra's involvement in the murder case.

June 11: Darshan and Pavithra, along with 11 others, were arrested in connection with the murder case. Darshan was apprehended at a hotel in Mysuru and taken to Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station for questioning. Pavithra was detained from her residence near RR Nagar on the same day.

The others arrested include Vinay, Pradosh, Nandeesha, Pavan, Lakshman, Deepak, Nagaraju, Nikhil, Karthik, Keshavmurthy, and Raghavendra.

After medical examinations, Pavithra (listed as A1) and Darshan (listed as A2) were produced before the court. They were remanded to 6-day police custody following the court proceedings.

June 12: The Bengaluru police have reportedly seized vehicles linked to the murder, including a Jeep owned by Darshan. According to TV9 Kannada, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has authorized the police to proceed with the case against Darshan, who is described as a repeat offender.

During the investigation into the Renukaswamy murder case, it has emerged that actor Darshan borrowed Rs 40 lakh from a friend. He reportedly used this money to pay off other accused individuals in exchange for destroying evidence linked to the murder. Darshan confessed to this during his statement to the police.