Kannauj tragedy: Under construction roof collapse in railway station traps several workers. What we know so far

A building under construction at the Kannauj railway station collapsed on Saturday afternoon, trapping about two dozen workers beneath the debris. Six workers have been rescued and taken to the hospital.

Initial footage from the scene revealed scenes of chaos, with crowds, clouds of dust, and broken beams as rescuers scrambled to free the trapped individuals.

“Preliminary reports suggest the collapse occurred when the shuttering for the roof gave way,” said District Magistrate Shubhrant Kumar Shukl told PTI.

“Our top priority is rescuing the workers trapped under the rubble. We are mobilising all available resources for the rescue operation,” Shukl, who arrived at the site with other senior officials to oversee the efforts, added.

Mahesh Kumar, one of the workers present at the scene, shared his narrow escape. “When the concrete was poured onto the shuttering, it suddenly collapsed. Everyone on it fell. I was standing at the edge and managed to escape,” he told PTI.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed officials to ensure the safe recovery of those trapped and provide them with proper medical treatment.

State Relief Commissioner Bhanu Chandra Goswami has been in contact with the Kannauj district administration to coordinate relief efforts, according to state government officials.

Teams from the NDRF and SDRF have been dispatched to the site, where intense efforts are ongoing to rescue the workers. Ambulances are stationed nearby to administer first aid and transport the injured to the hospital.

The district hospital’s emergency ward is on high alert, with doctors on standby, officials said.

An ex-gratia payment of 50,000 for workers with grievous injuries and 5,000 for other injuries will be provided, said Pankaj Singh, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Eastern Railway. Senior officials, including the DRM, have also arrived on site.

The Railways said at least three SAG-grade officials will investigate the incident.