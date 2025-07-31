Kanwal Sibal warns: 'Trump wants a one-sided deal, Modi should not engage directly'

Amid escalating tensions between Washington and New Delhi, former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal on Thursday cautioned against any direct engagement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the ongoing tariff and sanctions row.

"We should reject any move by Trump to engage Modi directly. Why expose our PM to direct pressure by Trump who wants a one-sided deal?" Sibal said. "The two leaders should ratify an agreement reached by negotiators but not become negotiators themselves."

Advertisement

Related Articles

Calling Trump "not process driven," Sibal said the US President has a "business mindset and is fixated on personalised deal-making. This is not how our system works."

US business groups with interest in the Indian market will like to maintain a more optimistic posture and advocate continuing engagement to reach some compromise.



But a compromise necessarily means more concessions by India.



We should reject any move by Trump to engage Modi… https://t.co/BVhr5FXOcy — Kanwal Sibal (@KanwalSibal) July 31, 2025

The former diplomat said Trump is using tariffs as a "coercive instrument," and noted that "Modi has no coercive cards in hand." He added, "India has already stated that it wants a balanced deal and will protect its core interests."

The warning comes just a day after Trump imposed 25% tariffs on all goods from India starting August 1, coupled with a "penalty" for India's trade with Russia. In a sharp remark Thursday, Trump said: "I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care."

Advertisement

The Trump administration has also sanctioned six Indian companies for their involvement in Iranian-origin petrochemical trade. The US State Department warned: “Any country or person who chooses to purchase Iranian oil or petrochemicals exposes themselves to the risk of U.S. sanctions."

Sibal concluded with a warning: "The outlook is not good as Trump wants to be happy and we are not there to please him and cater to his vanities. A tough period ahead for India–US ties."

Responding to Trump's tarrif, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said India will take all necessary steps to safeguard and promote national interest. In a suo motu statement in both the houses of Parliament, he said the government is examining the implications of these tariffs and is engaged with all stakeholders including exporters and industry for taking feedback of their assessment of the situation.

Advertisement

"The government attaches the utmost importance to protecting and promoting the welfare of our farmers, workers, entrepreneurs, exporters, MSMEs and all sections of industry. We will take all necessary steps to secure and advance our national interest," he said.

