'Kanwariyas should not be cheated': Acharya Pramod Krishnam backs CM Yogi for name display mandate

Acharya Pramod Krishnam has backed the Uttar Pradesh government's order to all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names. He said Kanwariyas do a lot of penance and they should not be cheated. "Kanwars do a lot of penance amid the scorching heat. This is the biggest penance in 'kalyug', and you should not cheat them," he said while speaking to news agency PTI.

Krishnam said India's law directs people not to hide their identities. "When you board an airplane, you need to show your ID card. What's the purpose of an Aadhaar Card, Voter ID Card, and Passport? Therefore, I support UP CM Yogi Adityanath's decision," Acharya Pramod said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their owners' names. The order has been criticised by not only the opposition parties, but also some of the NDA allies such as RLD, and JDU. These NDA allies want the government to review this decision.

Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday demanded the UP government roll back its order, saying the pilgrimage does not belong to any one religion or caste. "It seems that the order was taken without much thought and the government is adamant on it because the decision has been taken," he said. "There is still time. It (rollback) should happen or the government should not put much emphasis on (implementing) it."

Earlier today, Yoga guru and businessman Baba Ramdev also backed the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand government's direction to shopkeepers along the Kanwar Yatra route to display their names, saying everyone should be proud of their name and the only thing that matters is purity in one's work.

"If Ramdev has no problem in revealing his identity, then why should Rahman have a problem in revealing his identity? Everyone should be proud of their name," he told media persons in Haridwar. "There is no need to hide the name, only purity is required in work. If our work is pure, it does not matter if we are Hindu, Muslim, or from any other community."



