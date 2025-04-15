Kapil Sharma and Anurag Kashyap's Sprite ad takes social media by storm; check why

In a new advertisement that has quickly gained viral status on Instagram, comedian Kapil Sharma and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap join forces in a Sprite commercial that is both entertaining and satirical. The ad cleverly critiques the entertainment industry while delivering laughs and surprises. It begins with Kapil greeting Anurag Kashyap in his distinctive style, asking, "Aha! Anurag Kashyap. What script have you brought?" This marks the start of a comedic exchange between the two well-known figures.

Kapil expresses disbelief at seeing a director of Anurag's calibre involved in advertisements, saying, "But you are so talented. Why do you need to do all this?" Anurag wittily responds, "What was the need for me? I was distributing boxes as a delivery guy. Did I ever say anything?" This back-and-forth sets the tone for a humorous and chaotic script discussion. The conversation escalates as Anurag explains Kapil's role in a joke to be told on a crowded bus. Kapil, in true comedic fashion, protests, "Why am I in this bus? Put me in a private jet like an international artist!"

As the ad progresses, the banter transforms into a hilarious script chaos involving jets and buses. Anurag, exasperated by Kapil's antics, declares, "I am leaving the ad film industry!" Kapil cheekily suggests, "Do you have a fare to go, or should I send my driver?" The commercial concludes with Sprite's tagline, "scan the bottle and listen to jokes from your favourite creators," highlighting the campaign's theme, Sprite – Joke in a Bottle. The ad's sharp wit and the chemistry between the two stars have struck a chord with audiences.

The advertisement has garnered millions of views and shares within hours of its release, with fans praising the clever humour. One user, @BollywoodBuff247, commented, "Kapil roasting Anurag for doing ads had me howling. Meta humor on point. Sprite really pulled off something unique here!" Another fan noted the brilliant blend of satire and brand marketing, "Anurag quitting mid-shoot while Kapil offers to send his driver? I’m dead. This is satire, comedy, and brand marketing all rolled into one brilliant chaos."

The ad's popularity reflects its success in merging humour with effective brand communication, encapsulating a mini-sitcom in mere seconds. Social media users have embraced its meme-worthy potential, with comments like "Sprite really said ‘Joke in a Bottle’ and delivered a whole sitcom in 60 seconds.