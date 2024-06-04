Bangalore Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: BJP wins all four Bangalore - Central, North, Rural, South - seats

Bangalore Lok Sabha election results 2024: Bangalore, often dubbed as India's Silicon Valley, is a key player in India's electoral politics. The metropolis, bustling with IT offices and coworking places, is divided into four Lok Sabha constituencies-- Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central and Bangalore South.

BANGALORE LOK SABHA ELECTION RESULTS 2024 LATEST UPDATES:

BANGALORE SOUTH DECALRED: BJP's Tejasvi Surya wins with 2.77 lakh votes

BANGALORE RURAL DECLARED: BJP's CN Manjunath wins with 2.69 lakh votes

BANGALORE NORTH DECLARED: BJP's Shobha Karandlaje wins with 2.59 lakh votes

BANGALORE CENTRAL DECLARED: BJP's PC Mohan bags seat over INC's Mansoor Ali Khan

Three out of four Lok Sabha constituencies are BJP strongholds and only one is with the Congress. Congress' DK Suresh is the sitting MP from Bangalore Rural at present. The question to ask for the current Lok Sabha polls is: Will the BJP win all four Lok Sabha seats in the metropolis or Congress add more seats to its kitty?

Bangalore Lok Sabha Election 2024 candidates

In the Bangalore North Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP has fielded 57-year-old Shobha Karandlaje after the sitting MP DV Sadananda Gowda announced that he would not contest the 2024 general elections. She is faced with Congress candidate Rajeev Gowda, a former Rajya Sabha member who put up a spirited fight.

In Bangalore Central, the BJP has repeated PC Mohan's ticket. PC Mohan has won from the seat for three consecutive times. Mohan was the first parliamentarian from the seat in 2009, when the seat was formed post the 2008 delimitation exercise. He went onto win from the constituency again in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Mohan has been challenged in his turf by Congress leader Mansoor Ali Khan. Khan is the son of veteran K Rahman Khan and the General Secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. Khan is also the co-founder of the DPS group of institutions and the Treasurer of KK Educational Charitable Trust. He is also the Vice President of the Karnataka Federation of Independent Schools Management and General Secretary of the Management of Independent CBSE Schools Association- Karnataka.

In the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha seat, the Congress has repeated DK Suresh whereas the BJP has went with political novice Dr CN Manjunath. DK Suresh is the sitting MP from Bangalore Rural and the brother of Karnataka Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar.

Dr Manjunath, on the other hand, is an acclaimed cardiologist as well as the son-in-law of JDS supremo and former prime minister HD Deve Gowda. He was the director of the state government-run Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research.

In Bangalore South, the BJP has repeated fiery leader Tejasvi Surya whereas the Congress went for Sowmya Reddy.

Tejasvi Surya has been the sitting MP since 2019 and is eyeing his second tenure from the seat. Sowmya Reddy, on the other hand, is a former MLA from Karnataka's Jayanagar assembly constituency. Reddy is the daughter of Karnataka Muzrai and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 in Bangalore

Voting for all the four Lok Sabha seats in Bangalore took place on April 26. Among the four Lok Sabha constituencies, the voter turnout in Bangalore Rural was the highest at 68.30 per cent. Bangalore North, Bangalore Central and Bangalore South logged a voter turnout of 54.45 per cent, 54.06 per cent and 53.17 per cent, respectively.