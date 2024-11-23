Karnataka Bypoll Results 2024 Updates: Congress' E Annapoorna wins Sandur by over 9,600 votes; HD Kumaraswamy's son, Bharat Bommai trounced

In the Karnataka assembly bypolls, Congress' E Annapoorna has won from the Sandur assembly seat by a margin of 9,649 votes against BJP's Bangara Hanumantha. Bangara Hanumantha, on the other hand, polled in 83,967 votes.

The Congress is also leading in Shiggaon against the BJP and in Channapatna against the Janata Dal (Secular).

Congress' Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan is leading against former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's son Bharat Bommai by a margin of 13,448 votes. Pathan has secured more than 1 lakh votes and a vote share of 52.41 per cent.

Bharat Bommai, on the other hand, secured 87,308 votes and a vote share of 45.41 per cent, according to the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Bharat Bommai is making his electoral debut from Shiggaon, a seat vacated by his father after winning the Lok Sabha polls from Haveri.

In Channapatna, Congress' CP Yogeeshwara has polled more than 1.12 lakh votes and a vote share of 54.33 per cent, trouncing Union minister HD Kumaraswamy by a margin of 25,413 votes. Nikhil Kumaraswamy bagged 87,299 votes and a vote share of 42.07 per cent.

After the poll trends came in, Basavaraj Bommai said that Congress' use of power and money is influencing counting but expressed confidence that Bharat will regain his lead.

“The Congress’ use of power and money has had an influence over nine rounds of counting. But I’m confident that Bharath will re-establish his lead over the remaining 10 rounds of counting," Bommai said on his son Bharath trailing in Shiggaon.

The byelections were held in Channapatna, Sandur, and Shiggaon were necessitated after their representatives were elected to the Lok Sabha in May this year. In Sandur and Shiggaon, it was a straightforward Congress vs BJP battle.

In Channapatna, NDA ally Janata Dal (Secular) locked horns with the grand old party. BJP and JD(S) leaders campaigned jointly for Nikhil Kumaraswamy in the assembly constituency.

The by-election to three segments was held on November 13.