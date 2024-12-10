Karnataka govt declares holiday on Wednesday to honour former CM SM Krishna; Schools, colleges shut

The Karnataka government has declared a public holiday on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, in honour of the late former Chief Minister, SM Krishna. This holiday applies to all government offices, schools, and colleges throughout the state, including aided institutions.

The announcement comes alongside a three-day mourning period from December 10 to December 12, during which all public entertainment programs will be suspended. An official statement from the government indicated, "Wednesday, December 11, 2024, has been declared a public holiday for all government offices and educational institutions across the state in honour of the deceased. The national flag will be flown at half-mast on all state government buildings."

SM Krishna, who passed away at the age of 92 early Tuesday morning at 2:45 AM, was a prominent figure in Indian politics, notably credited with transforming Bengaluru into India's Silicon Valley. His cremation ceremony will take place with full state honours in his hometown of Mandya on Wednesday.

Who is SM Krishna?

Born on May 1, 1932, in Somanahalli, Mandya district, Krishna had a distinguished political career, serving as the Chief Minister of Karnataka, the Governor of Maharashtra, and the Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. In recognition of his significant contributions to the nation, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India’s second-highest civilian award, in 2023.

S.M. Krishna served as India's Minister of External Affairs from 2009 to 2011. While his time in office is often noted for mistakes, such as mistakenly reading a speech meant for the Portuguese Foreign Minister at a UN event, he is also remembered by diplomats and journalists for his diplomatic grace and traditional approach to politics.

His tenure was marked by challenges during the tense second term of the UPA government led by Manmohan Singh, and he was praised for managing crises calmly without appearing overwhelmed by the pressure.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and many political and business leaders from across the country have shared their sympathies and sadness over Krishna's passing.