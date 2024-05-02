Karnataka govt issues look out notice against Prajwal, HD Revanna for not appearing before SIT

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday said that a lookout notice has been issued against Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna after he failed to appear before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed to investigate an obscene videos case against him. On Tuesday, the SIT summoned Prajwal and his father to appear before them for questioning.

Prajwal Revanna, grandson of JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda who is seeking a re-election from Hassan, has been booked under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the Indian Penal Code on charges of sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

Parameshwara added that both Prajwal and his father HD Revanna have to appear before the SIT as the notice has been given. He said that if the father-son duo does not appear before the SIT soon, they will be arrested.

"Look out notice has been issued. It has been informed that he has to appear before the SIT. They (HD Revanna and Prajwal Revanna) have to appear as notice is given. If they don’t appear, they will be arrested," Parameshwara said.

Reacting to the SIT summons against him, Prajwal said on X (formerly Twitter), "As I am not in Bengaluru to attend the enquiry, I have communicated to CID Bangalore through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon." Prajwal reportedly fled to Germany after April 26 when the polling was over in Karnataka's Hassan.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar on Thursday urged JDS and BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Hassan and meet the victims of the alleged obscene videos case.

"I appeal to Amit Shah to visit Hassan and meet the victims. Your party only has given a letter, identify them and please meet them," Shivakumar said. Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted the BJP never supports atrocities against women.

"Whose government is it in Karnataka? Congress party's Law and order is their responsibility. They know about it for months. But they didn't nab him until the Vokkaliga voting concluded. They let him flee. Karnataka CM, HM, Deputy CM are responsible for it," Shah said.

Besides the political blame game between the Congress and the BJP, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged the latter to cancel Revanna Jr's diplomatic passport. The Karnataka CM also requested the BJP-led Central government to ensure the return of "absconding" MP to India to "face the full force of the law."