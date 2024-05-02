'If JDS, BJP really respect women, they should visit Hassan victims': Karnataka Dy CM DK Shivakumar, targets HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that if the leaders of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have any respect for women, they should visit the victims of alleged obscene videos case involving JDS MP Prajwal Revanna. The Karnataka Deputy CM also targeted JD(S) leader and former CM Kumaraswamy over the Prajwal Revanna obscene videos case.

Related Articles

On April 28, Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna were booked in a sexual harassment case after complaints by their former househelp. Following her complaint, a case has been registered against the father-son duo under sections 354A, 354D, 506, and 509 of the IPC related to sexual harassment, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman.

"Kumaraswamy and BJP leaders talk a lot about women empowerment. If JD(S) and BJP really have any respect for women, they must express solidarity with the victims by paying them a visit," Shivakumar told reporters on Wednesday.

When asked about Kumaraswamy's claims that a 'mahanayaka' was behind the alleged pen drive with videos, Shivakumar retorted that the Congress has told in great detail about who all Devaraje Gowda met with regards to the pen drive containing the obscene videos. He added Gowda also met Kumaraswamy regarding this apart from writing to senior BJP leaders in the state.

HD Kumaraswamy's allegations against the DK brothers

On Wednesday, the senior JDS leader had accused Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh of sending Prajwal Revanna's former driver Karthik to Malaysia and releasing around 3,000 obscene videos.

"Yesterday, a driver video was released. What did he say? He said that he had given it to Devaraje Gowda and not to any others, but the 'mahanayaka' has said that Kumaraswamy might have released it. Where is that driver, Karthik, and from where did he send that video? First, let that Karthik come back; let them bring him back first," Kumaraswamy said. He also claimed that Shivakumar allegedly circulated the videos in public as part of a conspiracy and then set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the matter.

Referring to DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh, Kumaraswamy said: "Those 420 brothers who are making statements against me that I might have released the alleged sex scandal videos regarding Prajwal Revanna. They must think before speaking. Both 420 brothers can not hit me and run away. I know how to react and teach. They must first tell us who sent Karthik, the driver to Malaysia and how he released a video against BJP leader Devaraje Gowda."

Kumaraswamy's attack came after Prajwal Revanna's former driver claimed that he shared the obscene videos with Gowda. Devaraje Gowda claimed of intimating the matter to BJP Karnataka chief BY Vijayendra through a letter, adding the letter hasn't reached him yet.

Prajwal Revanna's first reaction on obscene videos case

The JD(S) MP from Karnataka's Hassan on Thursday has sought time of 7 days to appear before the SIT investigating his case. He informed the probe team that he is not in Bengaluru at present. "Truth will prevail soon," Revanna Jr wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Prajwal Revanna, who is also the grandson of JDS chief and former PM HD Deve Gowda, allegedly fled to Germany on April 26 after voting took place in Hassan.