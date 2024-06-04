Karnataka Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: Deve Gowda's son-in-law secures over 10.79 lakh votes, trounces DK Shivakumar's brother in B'luru Rural

Dr CN Manjunath, acclaimed cardiologist and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda's son-in-law, has won from the Bengaluru Rural Lok Sabha seat. In his maiden Lok Sabha election, Dr Manjunath secured 10.79 lakh votes against a formidable competitor in the form of DK Suresh. DK Suresh bagged a total of over 8.09 lakh votes against Dr Manjunath, as per the Election Commission of India.

JDS leader and ex-Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy won from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat with a landslide margin of more than 2.84 lakh votes. His competitor Congress' Venkataramane Gowda aka Star Chandru secured over 5.67 lakh votes.

JDS has also won from the Kolar Lok Sabha constituency by a margin of more than 71,000 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won from the Chitradurga seat with a margin of more than 48,000 votes. Moreover, former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Union minister Prahlad Joshi have won from the Haveri and Dharwad Lok Sabha seats respectively.

BJP's Shobha Karandlaje and PC Mohan have bagged the Bangalore North and Bangalore Central seats respectively.

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar of Mysore royal family won on a BJP ticket. BJP's Captain Brijesh Chowta has also won from Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada constituency. V Somanna and Kota Srinivas Poojary of the BJP bagged the Tumkur and the Udupi Chikmagalur Lok Sabha constituencies.

Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri of the saffron party has bagged the Uttara Kannada Lok Sabha seat. Dr K Sudhakar of the BJP won from Chikkballapur, according to the Election Commission. Meanwhile, the Congress has won from the Gulbarga seat. The grand old party had fielded Mallikarjun Kharge's son-in-law Radhakrishna Doddamani from the seat against Umesh Jadhav. Two other seats in the Congress' kitty are Bidar and Bellary.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi started off the BJP's campaign with much pomp and show and raked up issues of bad governance and widespread corruption in the state, the Congress in response criticised the BJP for a hike in petrol, diesel and domestic gas prices.

The grand old party also raked up the issue of electoral bonds to corner the BJP. The Congress is in power in the state, with Siddaramaiah as the Chief Minister and DK Shivakumar as his deputy. The grand old party fought on all 28 seats in the southern state on its own.

BY Vijayendra-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the HD Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) entered into a pre-poll alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. As per the seat-sharing deal between the two, the BJP fought on 25 seats. The JD(S), on the other hand, fought on three seats-- Hassan, Mandya and Kolar.

Voting in Karnataka took place in two phases on April 26 and May 7 respectively. On April 26, voting took place across the Udupi Chikmagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikkballapur, and Kolar Lok Sabha seats.

On May 7, polling was held in the Chikkodi, Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bijapur, Gulbarga, Raichur, Bidar, Koppal, Bellary, Haveri, Dharwad, Uttara Kannada, Davanagere, and Shimoga Lok Sabha seats.