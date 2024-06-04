West Bengal Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE: TMC proves exit poll math wrong, bags 29 seats

Contrary to the exit poll projections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) decimated rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The regional satrap, headed by Mamata Banerjee, won 29 seats in the state. The BJP, on the other hand, bagged 12 seats and the Congress got one seat, as per the Election Commission of India.

Related Articles

West Bengal witnessed a fiery triangular contest between the ruling TMC, the BJP and the Congress-Left combine. The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, was not a part of the INDIA alliance in West Bengal and fought on all the 42 seats on its own.

The BJP also fought on its own on all the Lok Sabha seats in the state. While the Left fought on 30 seats whereas the Congress fielded its candidates on 12 seats as per the seat sharing agreement between the two parties.

West Bengal Lok Sabha exit poll 2024

The BJP is likely to get anywhere between 26-31 seats and the TMC 11-14 seats. The Left might get 0-2 seats and the others could get nothing. In a surprise, the BJP is expected to get a vote share of 46 per cent and the TMC 40 per cent. The Left and others may get a vote share of around 12 per cent and 2 per cent respectively, according to India Today-Axis My India.

West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024 voting

Voting for the West Bengal Lok Sabha elections took place in seven phases, with the first phase on April 19. On April 19, polling took place across Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, and Jalpaiguri and in the second phase, voting took place in Darjeeling, Raiganj and Balurghat on April 26.

For the third phase, voting took place in Maldaha Uttar, Maldaha Dakshin, Jangipur, and Murshidabad on May 7. On May 13, voting took place across the Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman–Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur, and Birbhum Lok Sabha constituencies.

In the fifth phase, polling took place in Bongaon, Barrackpore, Howrah, Uluberia, Serampore, Hooghly, and Arambagh on May 20. On May 25, voting took place across Tamluk, Kanthi, Ghatal, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, and Bishnupur for the sixth phase.

In the final phase on June 1, voting took place in Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, and Kolkata Uttar.

Key constituencies to watch

Among the seats to watch in the state are Darjeeling, Diamond Harbour, Baharampur, Barrackpore, Krishnanagar, Basirhat (Sandeshkhali), Kolkata Uttar, Tamluk, Medinipur, Asansol and Murshidabad.