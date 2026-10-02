Karnataka SIR row: FIRs filed over alleged deletion of Muslim voters’ names

An FIR was registered against Karnataka BJP leader Ravi Patil and others at the Belagavi Market police station following a complaint filed on September 30 by Meerasab Sanadi, who was working as a Booth Level Agent in Ward No 12 of the Belagavi North Assembly constituency, police said.

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According to the FIR, Sanadi alleged that on September 22, Patil, Shankar Beerappa Naik, Pashant Deepak Mundinmani and 20-25 others allegedly came together with the intention of targeting voters belonging to the Muslim community.

The complainant alleged that the accused attempted to get the names of 198 Muslim voters deleted from the electoral roll by submitting Form-7 applications along with allegedly fake documents.

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“The accused persons ... allegedly came together with a malicious intention and conspired to target only voters belonging to the Muslim community,” the complaint stated.

Sanadi further alleged that the Form-7 applications included the names of him and his family members. The accused allegedly pressured the Booth Level Officer and had another person speak over the phone, claiming to be the Electoral Registration Officer, before obtaining the officer's signature.

Bidar case involves 3,244 voters

In another case in Bidar, 40-year-old businessman and voter Mohammed Ateeq Ahmed alleged that 3,244 voters, including him, were falsely shown as “shifted/absent” through Form-7 applications during the SIR exercise.

According to the FIR, Ahmed alleged that the applications were submitted without authenticated documents from the affected voters and that signatures were forged with the intention of removing their names from the electoral roll.

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Following his complaint, police registered an FIR on October 1 naming 32 accused persons, PTI reported.

Case registered in Mysuru

In Mysuru, social worker Syed Hasarath Ulla alleged that Form-7 applications were submitted claiming that he and his family members were not living at their registered address, despite having lived there for several years.

He alleged that false information was entered in the forms with the intention of deleting their names from the electoral roll. Similar applications were allegedly submitted against 28 other voters.

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A case was subsequently registered at Narasimharaja police station against Harish Kumar C, Raghavendra M, Anil Thomas, the BJP minority president, and others.

Shivakumar stages protest

The FIRs come amid allegations of irregularities in the SIR process. Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, along with Cabinet colleagues and MLAs, staged a sit-in outside Chief Electoral Officer V Anbukkumar's office on Thursday, demanding an FIR over alleged “electoral fraud”.

(With inputs from PTI)