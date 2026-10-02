flydubai mid-air incident: PM Modi speaks to Captain Smit Machchhar; here's what was discussed on call

What was discussed on the call?

PM Modi also praised his courage, presence of mind and composure, adding that the entire country is praying for his recovery. Listening to this, Captain Smit became emotional and said that it is a very special moment for him to be speaking to Prime Minister Modi.

The injured pilot also told Modi that the latter is his biggest idol, sources added. To this, the Prime Minister said that the country can proudly say that Indians are not the ones who take lives, but those who are willing to risk their lives to save others.

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Speaking about Captain Smit's mother Geeta Ben, Modi said that she has raised him with the values and teachings of the Bhagavad Gita. The pilot said that speaking to PM Modi made him extremely proud, adding that he never imagined that he would get an opportunity to speak with the Prime Minister.

Furthermore, Captain Smit Machchhar said that he was reciting the Hanuman Chalisa during the flydubai flight incident just like he does whenever he is in a tight spot.

Watch full video here

#WATCH | PM Modi speaks with Flydubai Captain Smit Machchhar through a video call and praises his courage, presence of mind and composure in how he saved many lives



The PM says to Captain Smit, "The whole country is praying for you. Maha Mrityunjay Jaap is being done for you and… pic.twitter.com/TCj3NDqASp — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2026

Captain Smit Machchhar health update

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On Thursday, India said that it is closely monitoring the health of Captain Smit Machchhar following the incident on board flydubai flight FZ1073. After receiving initial medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk in Saudi Arabia, he has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery.

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The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, "We continue to closely follow the health condition of Captain Smit Machchhar, an Indian national and the brave pilot of FlyDubai flight FZ 1073." It added, "After receiving initial medical treatment in a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, he has now been shifted to Abu Dhabi for continued medical attention and recovery."

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The MEA said Indian ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal met Captain Machchhar in the hospital and enquired about his well being. "Earlier, he also met his family and assured all possible support for the Captain's health and well-being," it said.

"Our Embassy in Abu Dhabi and Consulate in Dubai are in close touch with the local authorities in the matter. We once again salute Captain Smit Machchhar's valour and courage," it said.

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"We also convey our deep appreciation for the admiration and support he has received from across the world for his act of gallantry," it added.

Earlier, Mittal said he was "very reassured" to meet Captain Machchhar, who is "in good health and recovering well". In a social media post, the envoy said, "Very reassured to meet Capt Smit. Thank the UAE government for their support and medical care being extended," and said in another post on X, "We are proud of Capt Smit for his bravery to save so many lives and avert a tragedy."

(With PTI inputs)