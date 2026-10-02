'Show me one damaged vehicle': Nitin Gadkari refutes ethanol-blended petrol damage claims

"I challenge anybody to come up with the complaint that his or her vehicle has suffered damage on this account. Of course, those with vested interests may have some other story to tell," Gadkari said, noting that even 100 percent ethanol tests by leading automakers yielded zero complaints.

Addressing opposition to the policy, the minister attributed resistance to commercial interests tied to traditional fuel imports. "Of course, we are importing (conventional fuel) worth ₹22 lakh crore, and those who feel that their business will get hit are bound to feel bad. But let me tell you, I am the minister in charge of the department concerned; all leading automobile brands have tried running their vehicles even on 100 per cent ethanol. And there have been no complaints," he noted.

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The policy shift, Gadkari emphasised, was designed to transition the nation's agrarian base beyond traditional crop production. "We must understand that the decision to blend ethanol with petrol was taken with a view to diversification of agriculture towards energy and power sectors... Our farmers shall no longer remain 'anna data' (food producers) but also become 'urja data' (energy producers)," he said.

The minister said that expanding ethanol production to corn generated additional earnings of up to ₹45,000 crore for farmers across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. "Is it not preferable to serve the interests of those from whom we import (fuel)," he questioned, pointing to broader innovations like producing aviation fuel from rice straw.

Turning to Bihar's economic outlook, Gadkari described the state as "rich, but its people are not as poor as they ought to be," highlighting high international demand for local staples like makhana (fox nuts) alongside immense potential in tourism. "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the state is bound to scale new heights," he added.

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Urging attendees to invest in the state, Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary promised government backing for quality production, assuring investors of a "big market if your produce is found up to the mark."