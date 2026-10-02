Suzuki Motor asks Indian suppliers to halt production for a day a week

In August, Suzuki Motor President Toshihiro Suzuki met suppliers in India and asked them to plan production capacity around a six-day operating schedule, the people said. Maruti Suzuki has since asked suppliers to sign declarations by the end of the year confirming that component production lines for the automaker do not operate all seven days of the week.

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Suzuki wants suppliers to shift to an operating model of 20 hours a day, six days a week by September 2027. This would provide four hours of machine downtime each night and a full day for maintenance.

The company is concerned that continuous operation could increase the risk of factory accidents, unscheduled stoppages and quality problems as production volumes rise.

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Suzuki Motor is also preparing to introduce new powertrain and safety technology in India and plans to halve vehicle development lead times while improving manufacturing efficiency by 2030.

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India is Suzuki Motor’s biggest market and is increasingly becoming a key manufacturing base for exports to markets including Japan and Europe. Maruti Suzuki’s exports to Japan, Europe and the Middle East are expected to approach half a million vehicles in 2026.

Maruti remains the biggest player in India’s car market, although its market share has declined as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra have launched feature-packed models. The company is preparing a series of launches through 2030 as it seeks to regain market share.

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The directive could prove costly for Indian component makers, which traditionally operate machinery continuously seven days a week to maximise utilisation and profits. Suppliers may need additional production capacity to compensate for weekly downtime, potentially requiring investment in plants and machinery.

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The move comes as suppliers face rising demand, with overall domestic car sales expected to reach about 5 million vehicles in 2026, compared with 3 million in 2019.