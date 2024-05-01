Karnataka: SIT summons Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, father for questioning in obscene videos case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka Police has summoned sitting MP and NDA Lok Sabha candidate from Karnataka's Hassan constituency Prajwal Revanna and his father Janata Dal (Secular) MLA HD Revanna for questioning in connection with the obscene videos case. The summons against the father-son duo come a day after the JD(S) suspended Prajwal Revanna after the Congress formed the SIT to probe allegations of sexual abuse against him, India Today reported citing sources aware of the matter.

The party, however, has put the decision on Prajwal Revanna's expulsion on hold till the SIT findings come to the fore. A case was lodged against Prajwal and his father after their house help filed a complaint against them. Following this complaint, the father-son duo were booked for sexual harassment, stalking, intimidation and outraging the dignity of a woman. The FIR in the case was forwarded to the SIT, formed to prove the sexual harassment allegations against Prajwal Revanna, after many explicit videos started doing the rounds.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) wrote to Karnataka Police DGP Alok Mohan, urging him to take prompt and decisive action and swiftly apprehend the accused who has fled the country.

The NCW questioned the Karnataka Police over allowing Revanna to leave the country despitpe having lodged a complaint against him and also over no police action or arrest so far in the case. Prajwal Revanna reportedly fled the country after the second phase of polling took place in Karnataka on April 26.

Prajwal Revanna's father and MLA HD Revanna said he was open to investigation over the allegations, adding they were ready to face the consequences in accordance with the law if the charges were proven. He further alleged there was "politics" behind the issue and said his son Prajwal would "join" the probe "whenever he is asked to."

JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda's son and senior party leader HD Kumaraswamy said there can be no question of forgiving anyone who has committed a crime. He added that the party has nothing to do with Prajwal Revanna fleeing the country.

Kumaraswamy said: "If he has gone to a foreign country getting him back is their (the special investigative team) responsibility. What should I say... SIT will get him, don't worry."