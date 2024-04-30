Prajwal Revanna case: 'Take decisive action, swiftly apprehend the accused,' NCW writes to Karnataka DGP

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday, in a letter to Karnataka Police DGP Alok Mohan, condemned the obscene videos incident involving the Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna. The women's rights commission sought a detailled report on the action taken by the Karnataka police in the Prajwal Revanna obscene videos case.

An FIR has been lodged against Prajwal Revanna and his father HD Revanna at the Holenarasipur police station after a complaint by their house help. As per the complainant, HD Revanna and Prajwal would sexually assault female workers in their residences.

After this, a case has been registered against the father-son duo under IPC sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (outraging modesty of a woman).

The commission in its letter said that it has come across multiple media reports indicating that many videos, allegedly featuring the JD(S) MP from Karnataka's Hassan, sexually abusing women, were circulated on social media. The NCW further said that the state police will have to submit a report outlining the measures that it has taken in the obscene videos case involving Revanna Jr within a period of three days.

"The Commission strongly condemns the incident and is deeply disturbed by its occurrence. Such events not only endanger women's safety but also foster a culture of disrespect and violence against them. We urge prompt and decisive action from the concerned Police Authority to swiftly apprehend the accused, who has fled the country. A detailled report outlining the measures taken must be submitted to the Commission within three days," the NCW letter read.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has said that if Prajwal Revanna has fled the country, the Special investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Karnataka government will be responsible for bringing him back and continuing the probe in the case.

The Karnataka government has formed an SIT to investigate the allegations against Revanna. The team is focused on examining the alleged video evidence and sexual assault claims. The Janata Dal (Secular), however, is yet to take a call on suspending Prajwal Revanna over allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation.

Moreover, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy said that the party was not protecting Revanna and appropriate action would be taken against him.

"We are not going to protect him, we will take severe action but the government's responsibility is more. Not only as an uncle but as a common man of the country we have to move further,” Kumaraswamy said.