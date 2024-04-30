JDS suspends Prajwal Revanna over sex tapes row, decision on expulsion after SIT findings

The JD(S) on Tuesday suspended its Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna over a sex scandal row and said that the decision on permanent expulsion will be taken only after SIT findings. The Karnataka government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe all the charges against Revanna.

"We welcome SIT against Prajwal Revanna. We've taken a decision to recommend our party's national president to suspend him from the party till the SIT investigation is completed," JD(S) core committee president GT Devegowda said.

Former Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, who is also the uncle of Prajwal, said: "His (Prajwal Revanna) suspension is till the investigation is completed."

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, is facing sexual abuse charges and some videos of him have surfaced online. Kumaraswamy today indicated a sinister plot against the JD(S) and said the obscene videos were released just five days before polling in Hassan constituency.

"The victims haven't complained to the government till now. The state women's commission has written a letter to the Chief Minister on this matter. Post that, the CM announced an SIT," Kumaraswamy said.

The Police on Sunday booked Prajwal and his father -- JD(S) MLA and former minister H D Revanna -- for sexual harassment and criminal intimidation based on a complaint from a woman, who worked in their household. Prajwal (33) is the JD(S) candidate for the Lok Sabha election Hassan, which went to the polls on Friday.

