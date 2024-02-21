Karnataka bans hookah bars, use of tobacco products in public places under new Bill

Karnataka has banned the use of tobacco products in public places, hookah bars across the state with stringent penalties, which includes jail term ranging from one to three years or fines of up to Rs 1 lakh for those found violating the rule.

The ban has been imposed after amending the existing Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) in order to safeguard the health of its citizens and stem the tide of tobacco-related diseases.

Additionally, the state has also prohibited the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products to those below 21 years of age. Under the amended Bill, opening or running a hookah bar is banned "no matter by what name the eatery is called".

The punishment for running a hookah bar can be a jail term for not less than 1 year and may extend up to 3 years. There is also a minimum fine of ₹50,000, which may go up to ₹1 lakh.

