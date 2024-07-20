Kejriwal deliberately taking ‘low-calorie intake’ in Tihar jail, claims Delhi LG; AAP retorts ‘didn’t knew he is a doctor’

Arvind Kejriwal deliberately taking ‘low-calorie intake’ despite sufficient home cooked food in Tihar jail: Delhi LG writes to chief secy

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena has claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is lodged in Tihar jail, is deliberately not be following the diet and medicines prescribed to him.

The LG in a letter to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar cited a report by Superintendent (Prison) regarding the health status of Kejriwal, to allege that there were several instances of “willful low-calorie intake” by the CM, despite sufficient home cooked food being provided to him.

Saxena has suggested to the prison authorities that it may advise the CM to adhere to the prescribed dosage of medicine and insulin, apart from the diet specified, since he has a history of Type-II Diabetes Mellitus.

According to the LG’s letter to the Chief Secretary, the diet monitoring chart indicates that between June 6 and July 13, the CM did not fully consume the prescribed diet for all three meals of the day.

“The report also suggests loss of weight (now 61.5 kg which earlier was 63.5 Kg on the date of surrender - June 2, 2024). Prima facie, it appears to be due to less calorie intake,” the letter read.

On June 18, insulin appears to have not been administered to him or was not recorded by the prison authorities in the report, it said.

There are also significant variations between glucometer test reading and the continuous glucose monitoring system (CGMS) reading on most days, the LG’s office said, adding, Kejriwal’s glucometer reading prior to lunch was 104 mgl, while the CGMS reading done before lunch at 12.30 PM was 82 mgl on June 19.

“Glaring discrepancies between glucometer test readings and CGMS readings need to be verified by appropriate medical authorities,” it said.

According to the LG office, the CM did not consume the prescribed diet during all three meals on July 6. He was administered five units of insulin before breakfast, four units before lunch and two units before dinner, it said.

The prescribed diet was again not consumed on July 7 and on that day five units of insulin was administered before breakfast, four units before lunch and “insulin before dinner was refused by the CM,” it said, citing the prison report.

The directive has also been communicated to the home department of the Delhi government.

Arvind Kejriwal is lodged at Delhi’s Tihar Jail after being arrested by the CBI in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam. The AAP supremo, however, has been granted interim bail in the ED case.

Reacting to the Lt Governor’s letter, Delhi minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “As far as I know, LG sahab used to work in a cement factory. Didn’t know he was a doctor, an expert on health issues. He has never fought an election, otherwise we would have read his affidavit.”

On July 13, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claimed that Kejriwal had lost 8.5 kg while in jail, saying it could be a sign of serious illness. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused BJP and its government at the Centre of “conspiring” to cause permanent damage to Kejriwal’s health in jail and has claimed the leaders lost weight and suffered a fall in blood sugar level.

The party has also claimed that Kejriwal could even have slipped into coma and have brain damage after, it alleged, he suffered a drop in his blood sugar level up to 50 mg/dL five times in a night.