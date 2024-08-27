'Kejriwal promised to give Rs 90 lakh each to 40 candidates in Goa, money came from South Group,' CBI tells court

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday told the Rouse Avenue Court that it has evidence to prove that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal promised to give Rs 90 lakhs to each candidate of 40 constituencies in Goa. The central agency also said that there was evidence that money came from the South Group.

"Durgesh Pathak was in charge of the Goa election. All the money spent in the Goa election was on the instruction of Durgesh Pathak. He is an MLA from Delhi. There is also evidence that money came from the South Group," the agency said as per news agency ANI.

The submission came during a hearing on the CBI's arguments on the supplementary charge sheet against Kejriwal and others in the excise policy case.

The CBI also moved an application seeking an extension of Kejriwal's judicial custody for 14 days. It said another accused Vinod Chauhan was dealing with the PA of K Kavitha, who earlier today got bail from the Supreme Court in a money laundering probe by the ED.

Kejriwal, who appeared through video conferencing, submitted that his sugar was going down. He asked first to extend his judicial custody. Thereafter the court extended Kejriwal's judicial custody till September 3. The court has now listed charge sheet filed against Kejriwal for cognizance on September 3.

