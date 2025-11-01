Kerala becomes first Indian state to eradicate extreme poverty, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first state in India to eradicate extreme poverty, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Saturday. The declaration came during a special session of the state Assembly held to mark Kerala Piravi, the state’s formation day.

“Today's Kerala Piravi marks a place in history because we have succeeded in making Kerala the first Indian state without extreme poverty,” Vijayan said. “This Legislative Assembly has witnessed many historic laws and policy declarations. The Assembly now meets at a moment that marks yet another milestone in the creation of a Nava Kerala.”

Vijayan said the initiative stemmed from one of the first cabinet decisions taken after his government was sworn in in 2021. “It was also the beginning of fulfilling one of the most important promises made to the people during the Legislative Assembly election,” he added.

However, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) boycotted the session, calling the claim “pure fraud.”

Kerala, which has long been recognised for its social progress, including 100% literacy, full electrification, and digital literacy, has implemented several targeted measures to lift families out of poverty. With an investment exceeding ₹1,000 crore, the state provided daily food to 20,648 families, healthcare and medicines to 85,721 individuals, and new or repaired housing for thousands.

According to official data, more than 5,400 new homes were built or are under construction, 5,522 homes were repaired, and 2,713 landless families received plots for housing. Additionally, 21,263 people obtained essential documents like ration cards and Aadhaar for the first time, while 4,394 families benefited from livelihood projects.

“Instead of a one-size-fits-all policy, the government identified 64,006 vulnerable families and created specific micro-plans for each one's unique needs,” the Chief Minister said in a post.

Local Self-Government Minister M. B. Rajesh said Kerala’s Extreme Poverty Eradication Programme (EPEP) was implemented through a participatory process involving local bodies across the political spectrum. “It is not as if we suddenly decided one fine morning to announce that Kerala is free from extreme poverty,” he said, adding that the success was the result of coordinated, sustained work.

Rajesh noted that the achievement represents not just a policy victory but a social transformation that brings the state closer to its vision of Nava Kerala, a new, inclusive Kerala built on equality and dignity for all.